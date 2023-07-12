Pride Events See Rising Insurance Costs In Wake OF Anti-LBGTQ Sentiment

Insurance Costs Becoming A Growing Issue For Pride Festivals

LGBTQ Pride events have been taking place across the country amid growing threats of violence towards the community. Along with being frightening, these threats are also impacting Pride organizations’ financial bottom lines. One example? Skyrocketing insurance costs.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, KPBS

Comic Con To Be Impacted By Labor Strife In Hollywood

With a strike threat imminent, SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors, has agreed to last minute federal mediation to try to reach a deal with film and television producers. If a deal isn’t struck, the impact will be widespread, including for big pop culture events like Comic Con, which is set to kick off on July 20th in San Diego.