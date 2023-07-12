KQED is a proud member of
Pride Events See Rising Insurance Costs In Wake OF Anti-LBGTQ Sentiment

A San Diego Pride Parade attendee celebrates while marching in Hillcrest, July 16, 2022. (Photo By: Matthew Bowler/KPBS)

LGBTQ Pride events have been taking place across the country amid growing threats of violence towards the community. Along with being frightening, these threats are also impacting Pride organizations’ financial bottom lines. One example? Skyrocketing insurance costs.
Comic Con To Be Impacted By Labor Strife In Hollywood

With a strike threat imminent, SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors, has agreed to last minute federal mediation to try to reach a deal with film and television producers.  If a deal isn’t struck, the impact will be widespread, including for big pop culture events like Comic Con, which is set to kick off on July 20th in San Diego.

