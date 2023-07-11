Taking A Ride In An Electric Truck

Electric Trucks Already On The Road In California

In April, California passed a first of its kind policy to accelerate the transition to electric big rig trucks. But how does it actually feel to be behind the wheel of one?

Reporter: Erin Stone, LAist

CSU Considers Tuition Hike To Help Bridge Budget Gap

After raising tuition only once in the last decade, California State University Trustees will meet on Tuesday to consider a possible tuition hike for students in the 23 campus system. The proposal is for CSU to raise annual tuition by 6% through at least spring of 2029.

Reporter: Sara Hossaini, KQED

Professional Cricket Comes To California

Financed by Bay Area tech investors, a new professional cricket league debuts later this week. It’s part of the sport’s increased visibility in the Golden State and the rest of the country.

Reporter: Holly J. McDede, KQED