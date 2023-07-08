Yosemite's Iconic Tioga Road Remains Closed, and It's Still Not Clear When It Might Open

In a screenshot from a National Park Service video, a crew is seen working on June 21, 2023, to clear Yosemite National Park's Tioga Road. After the previous winter's historic snowfall, the road is facing its latest opening date since at least 1938. (Courtesy of Yosemite National Park )
One of the rites of California’s late spring/early summer is the opening of the Tioga Road, the route across Yosemite’s high country and one treasured for its access to some of the national park’s best hiking and camping and its most memorable views.
This year, it’s a rite long delayed.
The last time the Tioga Road remained closed this late in the season was in 1938, when the highway opened July 9. The late opening is the direct result of this winter’s historic snowfall, which not only buried the road in snow and ice but caused serious damage to parts of the 46-mile route and adjacent facilities.
“Everyone’s been talking about what a crazy epic winter we’ve had and just the monumental task of getting that road open,” said Steve Lyon, a Yosemite National Park ranger, earlier this week.
Sponsored
That work has involved months of plowing with tracked vehicles, bulldozers, rotary plows and other heavy equipment. As it does every year, it has also involved trying to clear the more than two dozen segments of the road that are prone to avalanches.
The best known and perhaps most dangerous of those avalanche zones is adjacent to Olmsted Point, a site famed for its spectacular views. Lyon said that so far crews have been unable to completely clear that section of road and that one-way traffic control regulated by temporary stoplights will be necessary when the road opens.
Lyon said part of the delay in lifting travel restrictions in the area is the need to assess and repair roadside restrooms, staff housing and other facilities damaged during the winter.
“There’s a fair number of buildings up there,” Lyon said. “Almost all of them have taken some damage, and some of them are just completely destroyed.”
Because of all the assessment and repair work, the park says it still cannot say when the road will open.
Repair work is also continuing to the east of Tioga Pass along the road’s state-owned continuation, Highway 120. Caltrans crews finished clearing snow from that steep, winding section weeks ago and have been busy ever since removing boulders deposited on the roadway during the winter and restoring roadside berms that help contain rockfalls.
Christopher Andriessen, a spokesperson for Caltrans District 9, said in an email Friday that rock clearing continues in an area called Blue Slide, about midway along Highway 120 between the pass and the town of Lee Vining. Once that last piece of rock work is done, Andriessen said, crews will begin repairing and replacing guardrails damaged or destroyed over the winter. He said that job will take about five business days.
Although in the past Caltrans has worked with park officials to coordinate the opening of the road, so that the state and Yosemite sections all become accessible the same day, Andriessen said that won’t necessarily be the case this year.
“We will open our gate once our preparations and repairs are complete, even if the park entrance remains closed,” he said. “This will give summer travelers access to campgrounds and lakes in the Inyo National Forest that are outside” the national park.
Because of its elevation and the heavy snowfall along the route — generally, the higher you go in the Sierra, the more snow you get when storms blow in — the Tioga Road is often the first of California’s mountain highways closed every fall and the last to open once the mountains emerge from winter.
Last fall, officials shut down the road on Halloween in anticipation of the season’s first major snowfall. The closure came a little earlier than it has in most recent years, according to records kept by Yosemite National Park and the Mono Lake Committee, but was far from unusual.
Then the winter came on in earnest, with two series of storms that were not only unusual but history-making, dropping record amounts of snow nearly the entire length of the Sierra. When the storms finally abated this spring, the country along the Tioga Road had received something like 240% of its average snowfall, leaving the route buried under a deeper layer of snow — and in some places ice, rocks and trees — than any living person has ever seen.
The road was first developed in the late 1870s as a route for mining operations near Tioga Pass. It was acquired by the federal government in 1915 and opened to trans-Sierra travelers when it was little more than a one-lane dirt track.
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.
To learn more about how we use your information, please read our privacy policy.