Millions of Criminal Records Cleared After Landmark California Law Takes Effect

Officer Louis Wong with the San Francisco Police Department with a jar of marijuana as he prepares to arrest a young man for drug possession in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco on Jan. 2, 2013. (Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
More than 11 million arrest and conviction records have been wiped clean in the first six months of the implementation of a new California law, marking the largest expungement over that time period in the country’s history.
The mass expungement follows the years-long effort by lawmakers and voters dating back to 2016 — when marijuana was legalized in the state — to clear certain criminal records and open up employment and housing opportunities for Californians.
“After someone has completed their sentence and paid their debts, we cannot continue to allow old legal records to create barriers to opportunity that destabilize families, undermine our economy, and worsen racial injustices,” Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) said in a press statement.
Ting authored AB 1706, a cannabis crimes resentencing law that requires the state’s Department of Justice to clear certain records for people who were arrested but never convicted, who were living with a conviction that didn’t result in a prison sentence, or who had already completed their sentence.
Sponsored
Since the law’s implementation, more than 8.4 million arrests that never resulted in a conviction were expunged between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, according to the latest relief data from the DOJ (PDF). More than 2.6 million conviction records were also expunged during the same time period.
The June 2023 DOJ report shows that many of the cleared convictions include illegal possession, selling or growing of marijuana.
But while cannabis sales and businesses were quick to boom after legalization, expungement for prior convictions was slow because the process largely fell on individuals to do the work of determining whether they are eligible and bringing their case up for review.
“We have over 58 million records that represent 6 to 7 million people in California that just weren’t getting their records expunged,” Jay Jordan, CEO of the Alliance for Safety and Justice, a public safety advocacy organization, told KQED. “As a result, they couldn’t find good-paying jobs, they couldn’t get apartments, and they couldn’t do things like coach their kid’s Little League teams.”
Before AB 1706, individuals who wanted to expunge an arrest or a completed sentence from their record typically would have to go to court, fill out a CR-180 form to apply for dismissal, pay around $125, coordinate with the district attorney’s office, then be granted a court date for when their case could be reviewed.
“People didn’t have the time or money to do it,” said Jordan.
In 2018, under former Gov. Jerry Brown, the state approved AB 1793 to help speed up the process by automating it and requiring courts to identify all eligible records and seal them, removing the onus to do so from affected people who may not even know they are eligible.
Rollout of AB 1793 was uneven, however, and many local agencies delayed the process as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted court proceedings across the state.
To get the effort moving again, AB 1706 gave government agencies tasked with reviewing prior arrests and convictions a deadline to seal records and additional reporting requirements that were absent from earlier legislation on the issue.
The DOJ, along with the nonprofit Code for America, created an automated system that started expunging records on July 1, 2022. That will now continue on a rolling basis.
Bay Area counties such as San Francisco, San Mateo and Sonoma have sealed nearly all records that were found to be eligible as of April 6, 2023, according to a June report from the DOJ (PDF). Others, like Contra Costa and Alameda counties, have a higher proportion of cases to get through.
The DOJ report shows there is still a wide racial equity gap among people who are relieved from their past arrests or sentences. More white men have been both found eligible and granted relief, compared with Hispanic, Black, Asian or other racial groups, according to the DOJ report.
Overall, 89% of people found eligible for relief were granted it as of April 23, and 11% were still pending.
While many of the offenses cleared have related to marijuana so far, expungement policies in California are not limited to cannabis charges.
In 2022, lawmakers passed another bill, SB 731, which creates a pathway to sealing records for a much wider range of criminal convictions beyond cannabis, excluding sex offenses. Under that bill, a person can apply to seal their records within four years of completing a sentence, as long as they don’t have a new arrest. Some agencies like schools and police, however, can still access the criminal history, but it would not show up in regular background checks.
“California laws that prevent people living with a past conviction or arrest record from positively contributing to our communities make us all less safe,” Ting said.
This story includes reporting by KQED’s Billy Cruz.
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.
To learn more about how we use your information, please read our privacy policy.