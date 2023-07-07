Millions of Criminal Records Cleared After Landmark California Law Takes Effect

“People didn’t have the time or money to do it,” said Jordan.

In 2018, under former Gov. Jerry Brown, the state approved AB 1793 to help speed up the process by automating it and requiring courts to identify all eligible records and seal them, removing the onus to do so from affected people who may not even know they are eligible.

Rollout of AB 1793 was uneven, however, and many local agencies delayed the process as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted court proceedings across the state.

To get the effort moving again, AB 1706 gave government agencies tasked with reviewing prior arrests and convictions a deadline to seal records and additional reporting requirements that were absent from earlier legislation on the issue.

The DOJ, along with the nonprofit Code for America, created an automated system that started expunging records on July 1, 2022. That will now continue on a rolling basis.

Bay Area counties such as San Francisco, San Mateo and Sonoma have sealed nearly all records that were found to be eligible as of April 6, 2023, according to a June report from the DOJ (PDF). Others, like Contra Costa and Alameda counties, have a higher proportion of cases to get through.

The DOJ report shows there is still a wide racial equity gap among people who are relieved from their past arrests or sentences. More white men have been both found eligible and granted relief, compared with Hispanic, Black, Asian or other racial groups, according to the DOJ report.

Overall, 89% of people found eligible for relief were granted it as of April 23, and 11% were still pending.

While many of the offenses cleared have related to marijuana so far, expungement policies in California are not limited to cannabis charges.

In 2022, lawmakers passed another bill, SB 731, which creates a pathway to sealing records for a much wider range of criminal convictions beyond cannabis, excluding sex offenses. Under that bill, a person can apply to seal their records within four years of completing a sentence, as long as they don’t have a new arrest. Some agencies like schools and police, however, can still access the criminal history, but it would not show up in regular background checks.

“California laws that prevent people living with a past conviction or arrest record from positively contributing to our communities make us all less safe,” Ting said.

This story includes reporting by KQED’s Billy Cruz.