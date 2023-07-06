KQED is a proud member of
Central Valley Exhibit Inspired By Southeast Asian Culture

Fresno Zoo
The head of Brahma, a Hindu God, tops the main entrance to the Kingdoms of Asia exhibit. (Photo by: Soreath Hok, KVPR)

Fresno Zoo Brings Sacred Piece Of Southeast Asia To Central Valley

The  Fresno  Chaffee Zoo’s long-awaited ‘Kingdoms of Asia’ exhibit has opened. The exhibit’s design was inspired by Cambodia’s landmark Angkor Wat temple.
Reporter: Soreath Hok, KVPR

