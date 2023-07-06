Central Valley Exhibit Inspired By Southeast Asian Culture

Fresno Zoo Brings Sacred Piece Of Southeast Asia To Central Valley

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s long-awaited ‘Kingdoms of Asia’ exhibit has opened. The exhibit’s design was inspired by Cambodia’s landmark Angkor Wat temple.

Reporter: Soreath Hok, KVPR

Hotel Workers Back On the Job In Southern California

Hotel workers who had been on strike since Sunday in Los Angeles and Orange counties, have returned to work. But the union representing the workers says they could walk out at anytime, if their demands aren’t met.