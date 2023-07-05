Hotel Workers Continue Strike Across Southern California

Hotel Workers Strike Continues Into Fourth Day

About 15,000 workers employed at dozens of hotels across Los Angeles and Orange counties have walked off the job, demanding better pay and benefits.

Farmworkers In Central Valley Remain Vulnerable To Heat, Poor Working Conditions

As summer temperatures start to hit triple digits, farmworkers in the Central Valley are especially vulnerable to the toll of excessive heat. And looking ahead it’s not going to get any easier because of climate change,

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED