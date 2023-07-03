Summer Means Travel, Outdoor Activities Here In California

Tourism Industry Looks To Rebound From Pandemic Challenges

This summer, the California Report will be taking you to places and talking to people from all walks of life about what they’re doing in the months ahead. But first, we’re looking at the dollars and cents of California’s tourism economy and how things are shaping up this summer travel season.

Guest: Caroline Beteta, President and CEO of Visit California

Some Hiking Tips For Those Who Enjoy The Outdoors

Many people enjoy spending the summer outdoors, and that can mean hiking in some of California’s vast and diverse parks, trails and forests. But how can you enjoy it safely, and avoid the crowds?

Guest: Chris Hazzard, Author, Professional Hiking Guide