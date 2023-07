Breaking news from the Bay Team: we are taking our annual break from making new episodes for the month of July. We’re using this time to reset, rest, do some team bonding, and brainstorm what we want to make for you. We will be back with new episodes starting Wednesday, August 2.

You can still reach us on Twitter @TheBayKQED or via e-mail thebay@kqed.org. We always love hearing from you.