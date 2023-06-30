KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

LA Homeless Count Up Nine Percent

KQED News Staff
Three tents line a public street with San Francisco's City Hall building shining as the sun comes up in the early morning hours. Rows of trees line a path toward the city building.
Tents line Fulton Street near City Hall on April 5, 2020. In June, budget battles are underway in the Bay Area's two largest cities, with Mayors London Breed in San Francisco and Matt Mahan in San José pushing for more voter-approved homelessness dollars to go toward temporary housing. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Homelessness is up 9 percent In LA County.  Results of Los Angeles’ Annual Homeless Count Are Out …And It’s Not Good.   Anna Scott from KCRW has the details.

The State Task Force Studying Reparations For African-Americans In California Has Submitted Its Final Report… and As  KQED Politics Correspondent Guy Marzorati Tells Us — State Legislators Now Face The Political Challenge Of Making Those Proposals A Reality.

This Week, Governor Gavin Newsom And State Lawmakers Agreed On A State Budget that Includes $10 million for LGBTQ Services To Be Divided Among The State’s Community Colleges.  That Money Is Critical In Rural Communities Where LGBTQ Plus Services Are Typically Scarce.

The Supreme Court’s Decision To Do Away With Affirmative Action In College Admissions Will Likely Not Have As Deep An Impact In California since Prop 209 Banned The Practice back In 1998.

The City Of Arcata Will Be The Site Of A New Emergency Mental Health Care Facility With The Help Of A Recent $12 Million Grant.  As JPR’s Jane Vaughan reports, The New Behavioral Health Crisis Triage Center Will Hopefully Open In 2026.

KQED’s Madi Bolanos is LIVE from Ashland, Oregon today, where the annual Shakespeare festival is drawing hundreds of people like Santa Rosa resident, Bruce Willis.  He’s been attending for over 35 years.

Here’s A Preview Of Our Sister Show, The California Report’s Weekly Magazine.  During The Pandemic, Rhea Patel And Marcel Michel Decided To Do Something Bold…. Despite Having NO Background In Food, The Couple Started A Food Business, Bringing Flavors From Their Indian And Mexican Backgrounds To Rotisserie Chicken Dishes. They Call It – SAUCY CHICK….And, KQED’s Sasha Khoka Caught Up With Them At A Sunday Food Market in Downtown Los Angeles.