LA Homeless Count Up Nine Percent

Homelessness is up 9 percent In LA County. Results of Los Angeles’ Annual Homeless Count Are Out …And It’s Not Good. Anna Scott from KCRW has the details.

The State Task Force Studying Reparations For African-Americans In California Has Submitted Its Final Report… and As KQED Politics Correspondent Guy Marzorati Tells Us — State Legislators Now Face The Political Challenge Of Making Those Proposals A Reality.

This Week, Governor Gavin Newsom And State Lawmakers Agreed On A State Budget that Includes $10 million for LGBTQ Services To Be Divided Among The State’s Community Colleges. That Money Is Critical In Rural Communities Where LGBTQ Plus Services Are Typically Scarce.

The Supreme Court’s Decision To Do Away With Affirmative Action In College Admissions Will Likely Not Have As Deep An Impact In California since Prop 209 Banned The Practice back In 1998.

The City Of Arcata Will Be The Site Of A New Emergency Mental Health Care Facility With The Help Of A Recent $12 Million Grant. As JPR’s Jane Vaughan reports, The New Behavioral Health Crisis Triage Center Will Hopefully Open In 2026.