California’s Reparations Task Force, the first of its kind in the nation, wrapped up 2 years of work studying reparations for Black Californians on Thursday. The task force, made up of scholars, community members and politicians, held days-long meetings studying what reparations could look like.

The proposal is now in the hands of state legislators, who will decide whether to turn their recommendations into actual policy. So what’s in the plan?

Guest: Annelise Finney, KQED reporter

