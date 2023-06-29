Removal Of Dams On Klamath River Worry Some Local Residents

Dam Removal Causes Consternation For Residents Near Klamath River

People who live around several reservoirs in Siskiyou County are facing an uncertain future. Four dams on the Klamath River will be torn down over the next two years. Now, their lakefront properties will change as reservoirs turn into a free-flowing river again.

Reporter: Erik Neumann, Jefferson Public Radio

Abortions Up In California Since Dobbs Decision

A new report shows California is performing almost 500 more abortions per month than in the period before Roe v. Wade was overturned. The “We Count” project has been collecting data from U.S. abortion providers, as more states implement bans and restrictions. The numbers include both medication abortion and in-clinic procedures.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, CapRadio

Reparations Task Force To Submit Final Report

The California task force studying reparations for Black residents is submitting its final recommendations to the State legislature on Thursday.

Reporter: Annelise Finney, KQED