Reported Hate Crimes Rise 20% In California

Sharp Rise In Hate Crimes Reported Statewide

New numbers out from California’s Attorney General’s office show a more than 20% increase in hate crimes in the state between 2021 and 2022, with more than 2,100 recorded incidents last year. Reported hate crimes targeting Black people had the sharpest rise. There were also big increases in crimes against members of the LGBTQ and Jewish communities.

Childcare Challenges Could Grow With End Of Federal Funding

The majority of Californians live in places where the supply of licensed child care just does not meet the demand. And it could get worse. During the pandemic, additional federal funds helped many child care providers stay open, but that funding is coming to an end.

Reporter: Amanda Stupi, KQED

Toxic Algae Bloom Believed To Be The Cause Of Animals Being Sickened In Southern California

In recent weeks, hundreds of sea lions and more than 100 dolphins have washed up sick or dead on the beaches of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. A toxic algae bloom off the coast is thought to be the cause.

Reporter: Jacob Margolis, LAist