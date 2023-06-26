KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Budget Agreement Still Not Reached As Deadline Looms

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

The dome and exterior of the State Capitol building is viewed on January 27, 2015, in Sacramento, California.
The dome and exterior of the State Capitol building is viewed on January 27, 2015, in Sacramento.  (George Rose/Getty Images)

Deadline Approaches To Sign Off On California Budget

By law, California’s legislature and the governor must approve a budget by July 1st, the start of the state’s fiscal year. But with that deadline looming, lawmakers and Governor Newsom still haven’t struck a budget agreement.
Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

Marin City Residents Push Back Against New Housing Developments

A 2017 law to streamline new housing construction and override neighborhood opposition has been hailed as one of the most successful tools in the state to help solve California’s  housing crisis. But this well-intentioned legislation is producing some unintended consequences for a small and underserved community in one of the richest counties in the state.
Reporter: Madi Bolaños, The California Report

Sponsored