Budget Agreement Still Not Reached As Deadline Looms

Deadline Approaches To Sign Off On California Budget

By law, California’s legislature and the governor must approve a budget by July 1st, the start of the state’s fiscal year. But with that deadline looming, lawmakers and Governor Newsom still haven’t struck a budget agreement.

Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

Marin City Residents Push Back Against New Housing Developments

A 2017 law to streamline new housing construction and override neighborhood opposition has been hailed as one of the most successful tools in the state to help solve California’s housing crisis. But this well-intentioned legislation is producing some unintended consequences for a small and underserved community in one of the richest counties in the state.

Reporter: Madi Bolaños, The California Report