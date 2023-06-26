Growing Up With Gun Violence

A generation of young people has been traumatized by gun violence. Mass shootings year after year, especially at schools, draw international headlines.

But students, and even young children, are also being exposed to everyday gun violence hat an alarming rate. In the city of Richmond — which is seen as a national model for gun violence prevention efforts — more than 80% of the documented gunshots fired in the past decade happened within a half mile of an elementary school, according to police data.

Today, reporter Abené Clayton with The Guardian’s Guns and Lies in America project joins us to talk about her hometown, how kids are being affected by violence, and why Richmond isn’t an outlier.