KQED Newsroom

KQED Newsroom Finale: Saying Goodbye

KQED News Staff
Friday, June 23, 2023
7 p.m. on Channel 9
Host: Priya David Clemens

 

KQED Newsroom Celebrates 55 Years

For 55 years, KQED Newsroom has covered the Bay Area’s defining moments and hosted in-depth discussions with major newsmakers, including elected officials, politicians, artists, scientists and entrepreneurs.

KQED Newsroom journalists have always strived to give our audience trustworthy news coverage and deliver the important news of our times from here in the Bay Area, across California and from the nation’s capital. 

Looking Back (1990s​​Now)

In our final episode, we journey through news highlights from the past four decades with the stories that shaped the Bay Area we live in today. We start with the 1990s, a decade defined by the explosion of the internet and the radical transformation of every aspect of our lives.