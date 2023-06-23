KQED Newsroom Finale: Saying Goodbye

KQED Newsroom

Friday, June 23, 2023

7 p.m. on Channel 9

Host: Priya David Clemens

KQED Newsroom Celebrates 55 Years

For 55 years, KQED Newsroom has covered the Bay Area’s defining moments and hosted in-depth discussions with major newsmakers, including elected officials, politicians, artists, scientists and entrepreneurs.

KQED Newsroom journalists have always strived to give our audience trustworthy news coverage and deliver the important news of our times from here in the Bay Area, across California and from the nation’s capital.