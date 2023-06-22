State Superintendent Calls On Publishers To Create More Inclusive Textbooks

As Book Bans Increase In Other States, California Doubles Down On Inclusive Education

California officials are pressuring textbook publishers to produce culturally diverse materials for California classrooms. This comes in light of book bans across the country.

Reporter: Riley Palmer, KQED

Sacramento Slow To Enforce Ban On Encampments

Last fall, Sacramento became one of the latest California cities to ban homeless encampments on public property, after voters approved a controversial law called Measure O. Enforcement of the measure is off to a sluggish start.

Reporter: Chris Nichols, CapRadio