California Schools Brace for 'Fiscal Cliff' as Costs Soar and Enrollment Drops

Even as state lawmakers are hammering out the final details of the 2023–24 budget, revenue shortages appear inevitable for some districts. Oakland Unified, Stockton Unified, San Francisco Unified and West Contra Costa Unified are among those facing steep cuts to staffing and programs. Overall, state lawmakers are working to close a $4 billion funding gap in the TK–12 and community college budgets, although so far the state still plans to give schools an 8.3% cost-of-living-adjustment.

Layoffs are likely as districts grapple with these uncertainties. Already, some districts are laying off teachers, aides and other staff hired with one-time federal COVID relief funds. Overall, California schools received more than $32 billion in state and federal COVID relief funding during the pandemic, intended to help students catch up academically after remote learning. But the money must be spent by specific deadlines; the deadline for the second round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants is Sept. 30, and the final deadline for staffing-related spending from all ESSER funds is a year later.

Districts used their COVID funds for everything from field trips to new reading curricula to after-school programs. But they spent a lot of the money on staffing. Marguerite Roza, director of the Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University, said the hiring spree was unprecedented.