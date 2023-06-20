Communities Devastated By Flooding Seek More Help From State

Proposed Budget Calls For Additional Money For Flooded Communities

When a levee burst in a January rainstorm in the Central Valley town of Planada, floodwaters wrecked the homes of hundreds of farmworker families. In March, the same thing happened again, a levee failed in the Salinas Valley and inundated the farmworker town of Pajaro. Those communities are now pushing to get some real help in the state budget.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

Crisis Pregnancy Centers At Center Of Abortion Battle In California

Abortion access is a Constitutional right in California. Yet lawmakers here continue to struggle to regulate so-called crisis pregnancy centers – facilities that abortion advocates say mislead women seeking abortion care.

Reporter: Kristen Hwang, CalMatters