Morning Report

Communities Devastated By Flooding Seek More Help From State

KQED News Staff
PLANADA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: In an aerial view, floodwaters fill the streets in front of homes on January 11, 2023 in Planada, California. The Central Valley town of Planada was devastated by widespread flooding after a severe atmospheric river event moved through the area.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Proposed Budget Calls For Additional Money For Flooded Communities 

When a levee burst in a January rainstorm in the Central Valley town of Planada, floodwaters wrecked the homes of hundreds of farmworker families. In March, the same thing happened again, a levee failed in the Salinas Valley and inundated the farmworker town of Pajaro. Those communities are now pushing to get some real help in the state budget.
Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

Crisis Pregnancy Centers At Center Of Abortion Battle In California

Abortion access is a Constitutional right in California. Yet lawmakers here continue to struggle to regulate so-called crisis pregnancy centers – facilities that abortion advocates say mislead women seeking abortion care.
Reporter: Kristen Hwang, CalMatters 

 

