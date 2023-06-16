KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

California Mayors Increasingly Turn To Temporary Housing Solutions

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Neat rows of gray shipping containers have been converted into housing. A kid's Little Tikes car in yellow and red is seen on the sidewalk in the distance.
Shipping containers converted to homes line the perimeter of Evans Lane housing, an interim housing facility located on city-owned land in San José, on Jan. 30, 2023. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Funding Tug Of War: Temporary Versus Permanent Housing

Mayors across California are feeling the pressure to reduce street homelessness and tent encampments. So, they’re increasingly turning to temporary housing as a solution. But investments in shelters could come at the expense of permanent housing.
Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

“Human Library” Lets People Become An Open Book To Strangers

California prides itself on being a diverse state. But actually connecting people who have radically different life experiences can be a challenge. The Santa Monica public library is hosting events to encourage deep one-on-one conversations between people from different backgrounds. It’s called a “Human Library.” 
Reporter: Claire Wiley

Sponsored