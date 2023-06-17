KQED is a proud member of
'A Matter of Political Responsibility': Political Scientist Weighs In on the Role of Reparations in Democracies

Annelise Finney
A man wearing a face mask holds a sign that reads "World Leaders! Reparations for Slavery Now!" in a crowd of people.
Long-time Los Angeles resident Walter Foster, 80, holds up a sign as the Reparations Task Force listens to public input at the California Science Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2022. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The statewide task force studying reparations for Black Californians will submit its final report to the Legislature on June 29. This conversation was produced as part of KQED’s Juneteenth reparations radio special that aired on June 17. For more on reparations in California, visit kqed.org/reparations.

Sacramento State professor Mark Brown cut a striking figure at the California Reparations Task Force meetings. The professor of political science is a tall, thin white man who could often be seen sitting quietly in the audience, taking notes for the classes he teaches on reparations and critical whiteness in Germany and the United States.

At the task force meetings over the last two years, non-Black audience members have been rare, but Brown argues that non-Black Californians should be paying attention. According to the 2020 census, Black residents make up less than 6% of the state’s population. If the task force’s expansive proposals are to become law after they arrive in the Legislature, they will require broad-based support from California residents across racial groups.

Brown says providing reparations to communities can restore some legitimacy to democratic governments in places where inequity has caused disillusionment and distrust. In doing so, he suggests, reparations can strengthen democracies, offering a potential benefit to all Californians.

As part of our Juneteenth reparations radio takeover, I spoke with Brown about the role of reparations in democracies.

This conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Annelise Finney: In a recent op-ed in The Sacramento Bee, you wrote that paying reparations to the descendants of American slavery is a question of political responsibility. Can you explain what you mean by that?

Mark Brown: It’s a way of saying that reparations is not about individual guilt. You can only be guilty for things you have done yourself, and nobody alive today is personally guilty of enslaving anyone. So talking about reparations as a matter of political responsibility is a way of saying that it’s a shared, collective responsibility. And it’s a way of talking about taking responsibility for the wrongs committed by the government that represents us.

I think it’s useful to see reparations as part of democratic citizenship, similar to paying taxes or voting and so on. We get various benefits from being citizens — we have roads, bridges, the sewage system, schools, parks and so on — and so we need to also accept the shared burdens that come with those benefits. It would be unfair to only take the benefits and refuse the burdens.

How do you understand the role of paying reparations to harmed groups in democracies generally?

In a democracy, it’s important for governments to take account of public opinion, and that’s one of the biggest challenges for reparations at the moment. A survey last fall found that public support for reparations is about 30% nationwide, which is actually more than double what it was two decades ago. But it’s still far from a majority. A more recent poll in California finds that it’s somewhat higher, perhaps even a lot higher. But in any case, it’s important for, on the one hand, politicians to engage with the public and take seriously public concerns about reparations and public skepticism.

But also democracy does not mean that governments do exactly what the people want. It’s very common for political representatives to attempt to persuade their constituents and make attempts to change public opinion on issues that matter. A really good example of this is the history of reparations in Germany, when Germany paid reparations for the Holocaust to the state of Israel and to individual Jewish survivors. The majority of the public was actually opposed and it took a long time and a lot of work by political leaders and activists to change public opinion. Thirty years later, Germany was widely seen as a real model for developing a culture of memory and for really integrating efforts to remember the Holocaust and teach about it into German culture and German national identity.

The recommendations that the state task force has made don’t specify how they would be paid for, but presumably it includes some amount of taxpayer dollars, including the taxes paid by Black residents of California. How does that fit into your understanding of political responsibility and the state’s role here? 

Yes, my understanding is that it’s not quite clear yet exactly how reparations will be funded. I do think funding that through taxpayer dollars is the most democratic, and that does mean that potentially recipients would also pay into the fund that pays for reparations. But that should really be seen as a form of inclusion and of citizenship. And we have a progressive tax system, and those who are more wealthy pay more taxes. And so I think that could be a way to increase public support for reparations, to make clear it’s not about white people being asked to give something to Black people. It’s about all of us, as democratic citizens, trying to take account of the wrongs committed by our government.

If the state does create reparations programs, how do you think that might impact political divisions in California and across the country? 

People often say that reparations are going to be divisive. It certainly is a controversial topic and there are huge differences among different groups in public opinion. But our country is already strongly divided on a whole range of issues, and public opinion on questions of racial disparity and racial justice is one of the most significant areas of division. And I think there’s actually a good case to be made that reparations can help to reduce division and to provide a certain kind of reconciliation. That’s often been the role of reparations and in other countries as part of a peace process. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) was recently quoted as saying, “Reparations are ultimately about respect, reconciliation and healing.” And I think there’s at least the potential that it could play that role in helping to overcome some of our political divisions.

