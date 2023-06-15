Group Of Migrants Bussed Into Los Angeles From Texas

Texas Ships Group Of Migrants To Los Angeles

A busload of more than 40 migrants, sent by the state of Texas, arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. The group included at least eight children.

Migrants Say They were Pushed To Board Planes To California

Questions linger about how two groups of migrants ended up on flights to Sacramento earlier this month. Some asylum seekers now say the state of Florida hired contractors to push them to get on the flights.

Guest: Jack Herrera, L.A. Times national correspondent