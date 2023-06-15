KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Group Of Migrants Bussed Into Los Angeles From Texas

KQED News Staff
Migrants Los Angeles
Officials and volunteers deliver diapers, supplies and toys to the St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church where migrants have been transported in Los Angeles, June 14, 2023. A busload of 42 migrants including 8 children, had arrived at Union Station in Los Angeles from Texas as claimed by Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday, June 14, 2023.  (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP)

Texas Ships Group Of Migrants To Los Angeles

A busload of more than 40 migrants, sent by the state of Texas,  arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.  The group included at least eight children.

Migrants Say They were Pushed To Board Planes To California

Questions linger about how two groups of migrants ended up on flights to Sacramento earlier this month. Some asylum seekers now say the state of Florida hired contractors to push them to get on the flights. 
Guest: Jack Herrera, L.A. Times national correspondent

