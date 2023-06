Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers To Be Phased Out Next Year

Local and state officials are cracking down on the use of gas-powered gardening equipment, like leaf blowers. But not everyone is thrilled about these changes.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Tijuana’s Migrant Shelters At Risk Of Closing

Tijuana’s migrant shelters are struggling to stay afloat. A few things threaten their long term future: declining donations and rising costs.

Reporter: Gustavo Solis, KPBS