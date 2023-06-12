KQED is a proud member of
Training For Private Security Guards Called Into Question

KQED News Staff
Security Guard
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 30: A security guard watches the entrance to a Louis Vuitton store, which has had its windows boarded near Union Square on November 30, 2021 in San Francisco, California.  (Photo by Ethan Swope/Getty Images)

There are more than 300,000 licensed security guards in California – a number that’s been growing over the past decade.  But in the wake of a fatal shooting of an alleged shoplifter in San Francisco last month by a Walgreens drug store guard, the training required by state regulators is looking increasingly outdated. 
Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Southern California Hotel Workers Authorize Strike

Thousands of unionized hotel workers in Southern California have overwhelmingly voted for a strike authorization measure. If they do walk off the job, they say it will be the biggest hotel strike in U.S. history.
Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report  

