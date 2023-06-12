Training For Private Security Guards Called Into Question

There are more than 300,000 licensed security guards in California – a number that’s been growing over the past decade. But in the wake of a fatal shooting of an alleged shoplifter in San Francisco last month by a Walgreens drug store guard, the training required by state regulators is looking increasingly outdated.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Southern California Hotel Workers Authorize Strike

Thousands of unionized hotel workers in Southern California have overwhelmingly voted for a strike authorization measure. If they do walk off the job, they say it will be the biggest hotel strike in U.S. history.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report