News

Mission District Residents Reeling After Friday Night Shooting Leaves 9 Injured

KQED News Staff
A view of a street intersection with a blue vintage convertible car in the foreground.
The intersection of 24th Street and Treat Avenue in the Mission District of San Francisco that was shut down Friday night after a shooting at a block party that injured and hospitalized 9, from June 10, 2023. (Elize Manoukian/KQED)

Residents of San Francisco’s Mission District were in shock Saturday morning after 9 people were shot and injured at a Friday night party outside a skate shop and clothing store at the intersection of 24th Street and Treat Avenue.

Area resident Warden Lawlor, who says he’s lived in the Mission District for 20 years, said the store where the block party and shooting occurred — which is shared between clothing company Dying Breed and Mission Skateboards — has never been a problem in the past.

“From what I understand, there were families there and it was kind of like this open house situation that some promoter was putting on,” said Lawlor. “So it was nice and people were out and about and it’s a shame that that happened, because it puts us in the national headlines and, you know, more mass shootings.”

A view of a street corner with a colorful corner store behind a colorful billboard poster.
The corner of 24th Street and Treat Avenue just next to Dying Breed/Mission Skateboards store where the block party was held Friday night. (Elize Manoukian/KQED)

Mission District resident Mark, who declined to give his last name because of fear for his safety in the wake of the shooting, was at a bar across the street when the shooting happened.

“None of this makes sense at all … Everyone was surprised,” said Mark, “They’ve (Mission Skateboards) been doing a lot of different events. Everything was going good. People were selling food, deejays, it was a beautiful scene. There were kids here, dogs, families and all that. And then all of a sudden, the gunshots broke out.” Mark said his family has been living in the Mission for six generations. He said he didn’t think the shooting was related to the business.

A man in a red top with a hat gets out of a vintage blue convertible parked on an intersection as another man with a yellow beanie stands with buildings behind them across the street.
Local resident Mark, who was at a bar across the street when the shooting happened, gets out of his parked car on the intersection of 24th Street and Treat Avenue on June 10, 2023. (Elize Manoukian/KQED)

But another resident who lives near the skateboard and clothing store, and who declined to give his name for the same reasons, said the parties the store throws, like the one on Friday night, have been a problem in the past.

“This is not the first time that they have these block parties,” said the man. “It was bound to happen someday, sooner or later … It always gets out of hand … The police never show up if you call them. Or if they do, they drive by.”

The Police Department tweeted Friday night that “the incident appears to be targeted and isolated,” but said Saturday afternoon that they could not confirm reports that they had identified a suspect.

“I know there are a lot of questions and concerns in the community, and people want answers,” Mayor London Breed said on Twitter. “We are still working to understand exactly what happened and why and we will share information as soon as we can.”

In a statement, San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who represents District 9, where the shooting happened, said that all nine victims, who ranged in age from 19 to 35, were expected to survive their injuries.

“My staff and I are in communication with SFPD and SFFD and we will provide support to the community to address the impacts of this traumatizing though reportedly isolated and targeted shooting,” said Ronen.

A closed storefront with "Mission" written over the main window, and a man with a toddler walking by.
The Dying Breed/Mission Skateboards store on 3045 24th Street in the Mission District of San Francisco on June 10, 2023. (Elize Manoukian/KQED)

In a statement on Facebook, Mission Skateboards said they were still in disbelief and expressed their gratitude to “selfless” friends and neighbors who tended to the wounded, adding that it was hard to make sense of what happened.

KQED’s Attila Pelit, Elize Manoukian and Azul Dahlstrom-Eckman contributed to this story, which will be updated.