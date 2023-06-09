Salton Sea Could Provide Clues To Seismic Activity On San Andreas Fault

Report Finds Shrinking Salton Sea May Be Influencing Earthquake Activity

The southern San Andreas Fault hasn’t generated a major earthquake in 300 years. But why? Well, new research published in the scientific journal Nature explains that might be due to the shrinking of the nearby Salton Sea.

Temecula Split Over Divisive Decision To Ban Textbook

Campaigns to ban books are on the rise in the U.S. That includes the Riverside County community of Temecula. There, the school board’s decision to reject a textbook has sparked a censorship battle.

Reporter: Madison Aument, KVCR

Remembering Chris Strachwitz

Music legend Chris Strachwitz passed away last month in Marin County at the age of 91. He was the founder of Arhoolie Records. He also traveled the country making field recordings of music performed by cotton-pickers, janitors, and other working people.

Reporter: The Kitchen Sisters