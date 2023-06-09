KQED is a proud member of
Salton Sea Could Provide Clues To Seismic Activity On San Andreas Fault

Salton Sea
SALTON CITY, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 29: Exposed lakebed continues to dry at the Salton Sea on December 29, 2022 in Salton City, California. The Salton Sea was formed in 1905 when Colorado River broke through a canal and flowed into the Salton Basin for two years before repairs were made.  (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Report Finds Shrinking Salton Sea May Be Influencing Earthquake Activity

The southern San Andreas Fault hasn’t generated a major earthquake in 300 years. But why? Well, new research published in the scientific journal Nature explains that might be due to the shrinking of the nearby Salton Sea.

