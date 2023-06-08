KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Push To Make Housing A Human Right In State Constitution Moves Forward

KQED News Staff
Homeless
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 07: Los Angeles City sanitation workers conducted a large homeless encampment cleanup in Venice Wednesday. Described by councilwoman Traci Park's office as a "beautification" project that will be followed by new parkway plantings, the cleanup focused on tents that lined S. Venice Boulevard between Pacific and Dell avenues. A spokeswoman for the council office said all 38 people living in the encampment had been offered housing. But several people in the camp said they planned to move to nearby streets. 200 block of S. Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Right To Housing Bill Passes Legislative Hurdle

Should Californians have a right to housing enshrined in the state constitution? Well, a bill to do just that just passed its first legislative hurdle in Sacramento.
Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED  

Insurance Companies Decisions Could Impact Wildfire Victims Looking To Rebuild

Many people living in wildfire-prone areas of California were already struggling with home insurance before the news that Allstate and State Farm would stop writing new policies. So for those who’ve lost homes to fire, how does this change their financial calculus?
Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED

