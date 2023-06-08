Push To Make Housing A Human Right In State Constitution Moves Forward

Right To Housing Bill Passes Legislative Hurdle

Should Californians have a right to housing enshrined in the state constitution? Well, a bill to do just that just passed its first legislative hurdle in Sacramento.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED

Insurance Companies Decisions Could Impact Wildfire Victims Looking To Rebuild

Many people living in wildfire-prone areas of California were already struggling with home insurance before the news that Allstate and State Farm would stop writing new policies. So for those who’ve lost homes to fire, how does this change their financial calculus?

Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED