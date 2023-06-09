The Kitchen Sisters Present: The Passion of Chris Strachwitz

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

California music legend Chris Strachwitz passed away last month in San Rafael at the age of 91. He was the founder of Arhoolie Records, which championed traditional roots music like zydeco, blues, Norteño and Tejano. Starting in 1960, Strachwitz recorded hundreds of albums documenting this music, traveling to far flung corners of the country to find improbable stars. In 2019, his longtime friends and collaborators the Kitchen Sisters produced a documentary called "The Passion of Chris Strachwitz," which we bring you today.