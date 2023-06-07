KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Florida Agency Confirms Sending Migrants To Sacramento

KQED News Staff
A brick building with verdant landscaping on a sunny day and a brick sign reading "Catholic Diocese of Sacramento: The Pastoral Center."
The offices of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento are seen in Sacramento on June 5, 2023. Sixteen migrants from Venezuela and Colombia were brought to the diocese's offices on Friday, June 2, 2023, after being flown from Texas to Sacramento. (Trân Nguyen/AP Photo)

Florida Takes Responsibility For Sending Migrants To California

The administration of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says it’s responsible  for sending two chartered planes of asylum seekers to Sacramento over the past week. That comes after Governor Gavin Newsom suggested that DeSantis, who’s also running for president, might be guilty of kidnapping.
Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

Return Of Tulare Lake Impacts Area Tribe

The return of a Tulare Lake in California’s Central Valley because of flooding has caused millions of dollars in agricultural damage. But the new lake is also giving members of a Native American tribe a rare chance to get back in touch with their roots and sacred traditions.  
 Reporter: Soreath Hok, KVPR

