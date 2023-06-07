Florida Agency Confirms Sending Migrants To Sacramento

Florida Takes Responsibility For Sending Migrants To California

The administration of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says it’s responsible for sending two chartered planes of asylum seekers to Sacramento over the past week. That comes after Governor Gavin Newsom suggested that DeSantis, who’s also running for president, might be guilty of kidnapping.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

Return Of Tulare Lake Impacts Area Tribe

The return of a Tulare Lake in California’s Central Valley because of flooding has caused millions of dollars in agricultural damage. But the new lake is also giving members of a Native American tribe a rare chance to get back in touch with their roots and sacred traditions.

Reporter: Soreath Hok, KVPR