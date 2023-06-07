SF Supes OK Bid to Remove Castro Theatre Seats to Make Way for Multiuse Entertainment Venue

San Francisco lawmakers on Tuesday approved an effort to change the seating plan in the Castro Theatre, marking a big win for its new managers who have sought to convert the famed movie house into a multiuse entertainment venue.
Although the full Board of Supervisors voted nearly unanimously to designate the interior of the legendary theater a historic landmark, it also narrowly passed an amendment allowing the seats to be taken out.
The 6–4 vote in favor of the amendment — brought by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who represents part of the Castro neighborhood — deals a blow to local activists who waged a protracted fight to protect the movie-theater-style layout of the century-old cinema, and brings the venue’s management company one step closer to gutting the theater’s seats as part of a major renovation plan.