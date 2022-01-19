Castro Theatre to Become Live Music and Events Venue After Renovation

The Castro Theatre, a 100-year-old jewel of the film community in San Francisco, is set to become a live-events venue after a year-long makeover, the San Francisco Chronicle reported this morning.

The theater will be managed by Another Planet Entertainment, the live music promoter which co-produces the Outside Lands music festival and operates the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, the Greek Theatre, the Fox Theatre, the Independent and others.

Currently it is unclear exactly how much Another Planet will reduce the Castro Theatre's film programming to make room for concerts. According to the Chronicle:

Another Planet plans to broaden the programming at the 1,400-capacity venue to include live music, comedy and community events. The Castro will still screen select films, but the change from film repertory programming and film festivals is sure to be earthshaking for many Bay Area film organizations and movie fans who have been filling the Castro for decades.

Among the renovations and upgrades planned for the Castro Theatre are "a new screen, updated sound system, lighting, ventilation and video equipment."

During the pandemic, while other movie theaters re-opened, the Castro Theatre had sat conspicuously dark, hosting occasional one-off concerts and events. Most recently, the theatre hosted the world premiere for The Matrix Resurrections and a special screening of West Side Story with Rita Moreno in attendance.