The Bay

The Ethics of Photographing Addiction in the Tenderloin

Ericka Cruz GuevarraHolly McDedeAlan MontecilloMaria Esquinca
Tracey Helton Mitchell holds a photo of her ex-boyfriend, who passed away from a heroin overdose, at her home in Daly City on April 5, 2022.  (KQED/Beth LaBerge)

San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood has been at the forefront of the opioid epidemic, amassing a reputation as a place of open air drug dealing, crime, and homelessness. Viral images and videos of open-air drug use have been seen around the world.

Some argue publishing pictures and videos of people experiencing addiction is dehumanizing and has long-term effects that follow them for the rest of their lives. Others argue the images raise awareness and showcase the reality of San Francisco’s overdose epidemic. 


This episode originally aired on Dec. 9

