LA County Promises To Be Ready To Implement CARE Court Program

CARE Court Implementation Still A Concern In LA County

The CARE Court program is part of the state’s big changes in how it treats the most severely mentally ill. A handful of counties are scheduled to begin the programs this year, including Los Angeles County.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

State Accuses Florida Of Sending Migrants To Sacramento

State authorities say they’ll investigate how a group of migrants, who were reportedly bused from Texas to New Mexico, before being flown to California, ended up at a church in Sacramento.

Reporter: Daphne Young, KQED