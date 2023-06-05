LA County Promises To Be Ready To Implement CARE Court Program

CARE Court Implementation Still A Concern In LA County
The CARE Court program is part of the state’s big changes in how it treats the most severely mentally ill. A handful of counties are scheduled to begin the programs this year, including Los Angeles County.
Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report
State Accuses Florida Of Sending Migrants To Sacramento
State authorities say they’ll investigate how a group of migrants, who were reportedly bused from Texas to New Mexico, before being flown to California, ended up at a church in Sacramento.
Reporter: Daphne Young, KQED