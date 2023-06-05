KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

LA County Promises To Be Ready To Implement CARE Court Program

KQED News Staff
Care Court Los Angeles
New CARE Courts would require treatment for some mentally ill people. Zenobia, who wouldn’t give her last name and says she lives on the streets and has been diagnosed with psychosis, supports the program. (Photo by: Saul Gonzalez/The California Report)

CARE Court Implementation Still A Concern In LA County

The CARE Court program is part of the state’s big changes in how it treats the most severely mentally ill.  A handful of counties are  scheduled to begin the programs this year, including Los Angeles County.
Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

State Accuses Florida Of Sending Migrants To Sacramento

State authorities say they’ll investigate how a group of migrants, who were reportedly bused from Texas to New Mexico, before being flown to California, ended up at a church in Sacramento. 
Reporter: Daphne Young, KQED 

