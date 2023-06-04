Bay Area's First Professional Women's Soccer Team Kicks Off With Public Launch

“We really, truly are focused on bringing our Bay Area together, being a bridge that unites the diverse communities we have here,” said Slaton in a press release this week. “We believe we will attract the best players, the best supporters, the best fans, the best sponsors from around the globe.”

San Rafael resident Monica McMillan, 59, was at the official launch with friends, where there were concerts, food trucks, giveaways and soccer games. She said it was great to finally have a women’s pro soccer team in Northern California.

“We don’t have to fly to Portland. We don’t have to fly to L.A. We don’t have to go to San Diego to watch. We got somebody representing Northern California,” said McMillan.

The decision to invest in a Bay Area women’s soccer team was due to the long-term growth and popularity of women’s soccer over the last 20 years, said Sixth Street CEO and co-founder Alan Waxman. The Bay Area is also “one of the best ecosystems of women’s soccer,” he added.

“The support from people across the Bay Area has been overwhelming,” said Waxman, who is also co-chair of Bay FC. “It’s because the best women’s soccer in the world is played here in the US … and 40% of the women’s U.S. national team has Bay Area ties. People are ready for this.”

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman referred to the Bay Area as a “hotbed for women’s soccer,” which, she added, has been under-utilized and under-invested. But with teams like the Oakland Roots, which plays in the USL Championship, and amateur women’s team Oakland Soul, which just completed its first season to rousing home support, the Bay Area is already on the map in terms of high-level soccer. The addition of an NWSL team is expected to take Bay Area soccer to another level.