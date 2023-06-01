What's With the Golden Gate Bridge Look-Alike in Lisbon?

The bridges are actually quite different once you look closely, says Bart Ney, chief of public affairs for Caltrans District 4, but there are three big similarities.

First off, the color! Both bridges are a specific hue called international orange. It’s not a common color choice for bridges, and it’s been a distinguishing feature of the Golden Gate Bridge since it opened.

How international orange was chosen

When the steel for the Golden Gate Bridge was brought on-site, it was coated in a red lead primer. The consulting architect, Irving F. Morrow, was weighing whether the color of the bridge should be as inconspicuous as possible — something like black or gray — or whether its color should call attention to it as a feature in the landscape. Ultimately, Morrow took inspiration from that red primer and how well it interacted with the green colors of the surrounding hills. He choose to paint the bridge international orange.

It was an unusual color choice for a bridge, but not a totally obscure color in the general scheme of things. International orange shows up often in the aerospace industry to set objects apart from their surroundings. NASA astronauts have worn international orange flight suits; the first airplane to break the sound barrier was colored international orange; and the color is often seen on tall antennae.

One question we haven’t been able to fully answer is how the Ponte 25 de Abril in Lisbon came to be painted international orange. Some speculate it was to match the color of the tile rooftops in town. Architects also may have taken the lead from the aerospace industry, and chosen international orange to keep the bridge safe from airplane or ship strikes. Or, just maybe, they were inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, and how its color made the structure iconic.

The second similarity between the Golden Gate Bridge and the Ponte 25 de Abril: They’re both suspension bridges. Though that almost wasn’t the case! The design for the Golden Gate Bridge was originally a cantilever bridge that everyone thought was pretty ugly. An engineer named Leon Moisseiff proposed a suspension bridge instead. At that time steel was becoming a more popular choice for infrastructure projects, and suspension bridges don’t require as much material, so it keeps costs down.