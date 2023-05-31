KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Catalytic Converter Theft Frustrates LA Residents

KQED News Staff
Edward Luna holds two out-of-commission catalytic converters. Metal recyclers pay anywhere up to $250 to extract and sell the trace metals they contain, creating a booming market for stolen parts. (Photo by Megan Jamerson/KCRW)

Catalytic Converters A Hot Commodity For Thieves

Catalytic converters are a part that all gas-powered vehicles in California are required to have in order to keep their exhaust up to our air quality standards. Thousands of cars across Los Angeles have had theirs stolen, because of the part’s valuable precious metals.
Reporter: Megan Jamerson, KCRW

Snowpack Could Impact Fire Season

California’s record snowpack is starting to melt, and it might impact peak wildfire season. For some higher-elevation parts of the state, excess snowpack from the winter might stick around longer than usual and help in reducing severe wildfire risks. But in lower-elevation areas that dry out sooner, it’s a different story. 
Reporter: Manola Secaira, CapRadio 

