Catalytic Converter Theft Frustrates LA Residents

Catalytic Converters A Hot Commodity For Thieves

Catalytic converters are a part that all gas-powered vehicles in California are required to have in order to keep their exhaust up to our air quality standards. Thousands of cars across Los Angeles have had theirs stolen, because of the part’s valuable precious metals.

Reporter: Megan Jamerson, KCRW

Snowpack Could Impact Fire Season

California’s record snowpack is starting to melt, and it might impact peak wildfire season. For some higher-elevation parts of the state, excess snowpack from the winter might stick around longer than usual and help in reducing severe wildfire risks. But in lower-elevation areas that dry out sooner, it’s a different story.

Reporter: Manola Secaira, CapRadio