San Francisco Prepares to Roll Out CARE Court

Gov. Gavin Newsom has been talking a big game about CARE (Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment) Court, the state’s new plan for treating people with severe mental illness. CARE Court, which every county in California will have to implement by next year, focuses on steering people suffering from severe psychosis, such as schizophrenia, and addiction into treatment. It will allow first responders, family members, clinicians and others to ask a judge to order treatment plans for unhoused people with severe psychotic disorders.

San Francisco is gearing up to launch this program by Oct. 1. Can CARE Court actually deliver what the governor promises?

Guest: Scott Shafer, senior editor of KQED’s Politics and Government Desk



