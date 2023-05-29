KQED is a proud member of
Beaver Seen As Climate-Saving Creature In California

 (Photo by California Department of Fish and Wildlife)

California Using Beavers To Help Restore Environment

Consider the beaver. Once thought of as a “nuisance rodent,” yes it’s a rodent, for flooding roads, farmland and other properties that we want to keep dry, the beaver is now embraced as a “climate solving hero” and an eco-engineer. Why? Well for its natural ability to help increase water storage and to create natural buffers against wildfires. 
Guests: Laurie Wayburn, Co-Founder of Pacific Forest Trust and Leila Phillip, Author of the book “Beaver Land: How One Weird Rodent Made America”

