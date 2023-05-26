Delays Continue as Attorney for SFPD Officer Who Killed Sean Moore Questions Boudin's Handling of Case

A San Francisco Superior Court judge granted another delay before the first hearing of a police officer who shot Sean Moore, an unarmed Black man, on the steps of his Ingleside neighborhood home in 2017.

The case has languished in its earliest stages since 2021. The hearing was rescheduled for June 23.

Moore died of his injuries in 2020. The next year, then-San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin charged SFPD Officer Kenneth Cha with manslaughter, only the second time in city history an officer was charged regarding an on-duty killing.

But in this newest delay, the defense attorney for Cha, Scott Burrell, hinted how he may seek to have the case thrown out. In court Friday, which he attended via Zoom, Burrell said the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office under Boudin may have withheld evidence helpful to his client.