Cal State System Has Massive Financial Gap, May Have To Raise Tuition

Cal State System Facing More Than Billion Dollar Shortfall

The California State University system has some of the lowest tuition rates in the country. But a huge budget gap could force new tuition hikes.

Reporter: Mikhail Zinshteyn, CalMatters

Stanford Clinical Trial Looks At Possible Treatment For Long COVID Patients

Stanford University is conducting the first clinical trial in the world, looking at whether Paxlovid could be a possible treatment for Long COVID patients.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report

Retired Teacher Continues His Work At Kennedy High School

Kennedy High School is in Richmond, a town northeast of San Francisco. One retired teacher has shown extraordinary commitment to the school, where he’s dedicated his time and energy for more than 50 years.

Reporter: Richard Gonzales, The California Report Magazine