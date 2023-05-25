KQED is a proud member of
Salmon Run Highlights Efforts To Protect Klamath Watershed

KQED News Staff
Klamath River
The Klamath River, looking upstream from Weitchpec toward Orleans. (Photo by Jane Vaughan/Jefferson Public Radio)

Tribes Celebrate Salmon Run In Northern California 

Every year for the past two decades, tribes along the Oregon-California border have come together for an event known as the Salmon Run. It’s a spiritual run and prayer for the health of the Klamath watershed.  
Reporter: Jane Vaughan, Jefferson Public Radio

Fentanyl Hearing Searches For Solutions To Crisis

A new state legislative committee is digging into the fentanyl crisis in search of solutions. Over five hours of testimony on Wednesday, public health and law enforcement experts painted a grim picture of a complex crisis requiring multifaceted solutions.
Reporter: Vanessa Rancano, KQED 

