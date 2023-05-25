Salmon Run Highlights Efforts To Protect Klamath Watershed

Tribes Celebrate Salmon Run In Northern California

Every year for the past two decades, tribes along the Oregon-California border have come together for an event known as the Salmon Run. It’s a spiritual run and prayer for the health of the Klamath watershed.

Reporter: Jane Vaughan, Jefferson Public Radio

Fentanyl Hearing Searches For Solutions To Crisis

A new state legislative committee is digging into the fentanyl crisis in search of solutions. Over five hours of testimony on Wednesday, public health and law enforcement experts painted a grim picture of a complex crisis requiring multifaceted solutions.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancano, KQED