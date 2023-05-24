Special Education Gets 'Modest Gains' in Latest Talks With District, Says Oakland Teachers Union

Monday’s tentative agreement takes a step toward meeting these needs by creating a new joint committee to oversee special education programs and by piloting a one-year program to maintain more equitable workloads for special education professionals, according to Armendariz.

“I think one of the most revolutionary things out of [the agreement] is that now, for the first time, a high-ranking general education administrator has to attend,” he said. “For far too long, special education has been siloed and we have been put aside and thought of as second to all the other programming.”

Coriander Melious is a special education teacher and parent of an eighth grader who has Down syndrome. She said she’s excited that the new committee will include general education teachers and administrators.

“Real inclusion comes with shifting the culture,” she said. “[It’s] how we as a community view our disabled students and the disabled community as actual members of our community and not this separate section over there.”

Other parents and educators think the major win is the new pilot program aiming to balance the workloads of special education professionals. It allows employees to request more support once they reach certain limits, which could include additional compensation or staffing.

Rather than base caseloads purely on the number of students, the program will take into account the specific needs and learning levels of each student.

“It’s really been a big issue,” said Holly Adler, a member of the union’s bargaining team and a resource specialist. “Teachers haven’t been getting support with high-needs students that are now being mainstreamed.”