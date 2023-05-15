Oakland Teachers' Strike Ends as Union Reaches Agreement With School District

The Oakland Education Association, which represents 3,000 of the district’s educators, counselors and other workers, announced the agreement Monday morning.

District officials and union leaders say schools will be open Monday and some classes will be in session but full class instruction will resume Tuesday. There are nine days left in the school year.

Over the weekend, OUSD and the union announced progress on the union’s “common good” proposals, which had previously stalled negotiations. Those include tentative agreements on a reparations task force for Black students, assistance for unhoused students, the community schools grant, and increased access to transportation.

Negotiations throughout the strike were contentious, with the union arguing the district was bargaining in bad faith, and OUSD contending that the strike could harm students’ grades and graduation prospects.