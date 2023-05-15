KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

Oakland Teachers' Strike Ends as Union Reaches Agreement With School District

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

People hold signs that read "On Strike, Unfair Labor Practices" and "Fair Contract Now!" outside.
Oakland Unified School District teachers, parents and students rally outside of Glenview Elementary in Oakland on May 11, 2023, during a teacher strike. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

The Oakland teachers union and the Oakland Unified School District have reached a tentative agreement to end a teachers strike that’s lasted seven days and affected tens of thousands of students.

Related Posts

The Oakland Education Association, which represents 3,000 of the district’s educators, counselors and other workers, announced the agreement Monday morning.

District officials and union leaders say schools will be open Monday  and some classes will be in session but full class instruction will resume Tuesday. There are nine days left in the school year.

Over the weekend, OUSD and the union announced progress on the union’s “common good” proposals, which had previously stalled negotiations. Those include tentative agreements on a reparations task force for Black students, assistance for unhoused students, the community schools grant, and increased access to transportation.

Negotiations throughout the strike were contentious, with the union arguing the district was bargaining in bad faith, and OUSD contending that the strike could harm students’ grades and graduation prospects.

Sponsored

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.