KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Plan To Turn Los Angeles Gas Plant To Hydrogen Not Without Critics

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Scattergood Generating Station
The Scattergood power plant’s iconic red and white emissions stacks will be obsolete when it adds a hydrogen-burning unit in 2029. (Photo by Caleigh Wells/KCRW)

Push For Hydrogen Plant Receives Some Pushback

This year, the city of Los Angeles decided to turn one of its methane gas plants into a hydrogen plant. It’s part of the city’s ambitious goal to run on 100% renewable energy by 2035. It might sound great, but it’s actually a controversial move.
Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW

Committee Holds First Meeting On Opioid Crisis

A new state legislative committee focused on fentanyl and opioid addiction is holding its first meeting Wednesday in Sacramento. The committee is hoping to address the ongoing opioid crisis. 
Reporter: Sara Hossaini, KQED

Sponsored