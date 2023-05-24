Plan To Turn Los Angeles Gas Plant To Hydrogen Not Without Critics

Push For Hydrogen Plant Receives Some Pushback
This year, the city of Los Angeles decided to turn one of its methane gas plants into a hydrogen plant. It’s part of the city’s ambitious goal to run on 100% renewable energy by 2035. It might sound great, but it’s actually a controversial move.
Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW
Committee Holds First Meeting On Opioid Crisis
A new state legislative committee focused on fentanyl and opioid addiction is holding its first meeting Wednesday in Sacramento. The committee is hoping to address the ongoing opioid crisis.
Reporter: Sara Hossaini, KQED