States Reach Colorado River Water Deal

States Reach Agreement To Help Save Colorado River

A historic agreement has been reached between seven Western states to cut the amount of water they take from the Colorado River. But what are California’s responsibilities under the deal? And which part of the state will be most affected?

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Lawmakers Try To Find Solutions To Fentanyl Crisis

California’s lawmakers have been scrambling to address the state’s fentanyl overdose crisis. The synthetic opioid is 50 times stronger than heroin and it caused nearly 6,000 deaths in California in 2021, according to data from the California Department of Public Health. But the state legislature is split on the best approach to tackle this crisis — treatment or punishment?

Guest: Anita Chabria, Columnist, Los Angeles Times