California Food Banks See Major Spike In Demand

With Pandemic Benefits Ending, Food Banks See Spike In Demand

California’s food banks are reporting alarming spikes in demand, that’s according to the state’s association of food banks, which says the end of pandemic-era food benefits and record high inflation is to blame. In April, the Sacramento food bank and its partners fed 281,000 people – almost double the amount it served before the pandemic.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, CapRadio

Officials Warn Of Dangerous Conditions On State Waterways

Fueled by California’s record snowfall, rivers in the state are flowing fast and have swept away a number of people recently. That includes an 8-year-old girl, who drowned in the Kings River in Fresno County on Sunday.

Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR

California Lawmaker Wants Answers When It Comes To Long COVID Research

Earlier this month, we brought you the story of Long COVID patients and their concerns about the lack of clinical trials for potential treatments. Now, a Bay Area lawmaker is looking for answers from the federal agency in charge of Long COVID research.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report