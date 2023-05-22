With the End of Title 42, East San Jose is Ready to ‘Welcome the Stranger’

With the end of a pandemic-era immigration policy known as Title 42, Bay Area cities and nonprofits in Santa Clara County have been preparing for the arrival of asylum seekers who’ve been waiting months, if not years, to find refuge in places like the South Bay.

Title 42 left thousands of asylum-seekers on the other side of the U.S. border or back to the countries they fled. Since the Biden administration lifted the order earlier this month, Amigos de Guadalupe in East San Jose has helped several new families find food and shelter in a community that has long welcomed immigrants.

Guest: Maritza Maldonado, founder and executive director of Amigos de Guadalupe in East San Jose





