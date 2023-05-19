The End Of Wood Street, Oakland's Largest Settlement Of Unhoused People

It was once Northern California’s largest settlement of unhoused people. The city of Oakland recently cleared the last remaining portion of the community people called Wood Street.

Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED

Feinstein’s Health Issues Worse Than Originally Thought

We’re learning more about U.S Senator Dianne Feinstein’s recent health struggles. They were worse and more complicated than her office first disclosed.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Complaints Of Child Labor Violations At Popeye’s Restaurant

California workplace regulators have confirmed complaints of child labor and other violations at a Popeye’s fast food restaurant in East Oakland.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED