The End Of Wood Street, Oakland's Largest Settlement Of Unhoused People

Clearing Of Wood Street Sheds Light On Failures To Get People Housed
It was once Northern California’s largest settlement of unhoused people. The city of Oakland recently cleared the last remaining portion of the community people called Wood Street.
Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED
Feinstein’s Health Issues Worse Than Originally Thought
We’re learning more about U.S Senator Dianne Feinstein’s recent health struggles. They were worse and more complicated than her office first disclosed.
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED
Complaints Of Child Labor Violations At Popeye’s Restaurant
California workplace regulators have confirmed complaints of child labor and other violations at a Popeye’s fast food restaurant in East Oakland.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED