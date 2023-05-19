KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

The End Of Wood Street, Oakland's Largest Settlement Of Unhoused People

KQED News Staff
RVs in an encampment under a freeway ramp with signs that say 'Where do we go?' draped on the nearest RV.
Signs cover 2 RVs at the Wood Street encampment as Caltrans moved in to clear the area. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Clearing Of Wood Street Sheds Light On Failures To Get People Housed

It was once Northern California’s largest settlement of unhoused people. The city of Oakland recently cleared the last remaining portion of the community people called Wood Street.   
Reporter: Erin Baldassari, KQED

Feinstein’s Health Issues Worse Than Originally Thought 

We’re learning more about U.S Senator Dianne Feinstein’s recent health struggles. They were worse and more complicated than her office first disclosed. 
Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Complaints Of Child Labor Violations At Popeye’s Restaurant 

California workplace regulators have confirmed  complaints of child labor and other violations at a Popeye’s fast food restaurant in East Oakland.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

