State Announces Plan To Return Chinook Salmon To Its Native Habitat

State Will Reintroduce Salmon On Yuba River

Along the Yuba River on Tuesday, California officials announced a plan to give fish access to areas they haven’t swam in for more than a century. Daguerre Point Dam has blocked migrating salmon, sturgeon and Pacific lamprey since it was built in 1910.

Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED

Program Aims To Add Diversity To Firefighter Ranks

After a wildfire destroyed his home a few years back, a young Latino man from Santa Rosa was inspired to become a firefighter. Now, he’s well on his way to achieving his goal — thanks to a program designed to increase diversity in California’s fire departments.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED