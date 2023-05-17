KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

State Announces Plan To Return Chinook Salmon To Its Native Habitat

KQED News Staff
Yuba River
MARYSVILLE, CA - MAY 16: A view of the Lower Yuba River and the Daguerre Point Dam on May 16, 2023 in Marysville, California. The Daguerre Point Dam, built in 1906 and owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is a debris dam to hold back mining debris from the Gold Rush. Governor Newsom joined State, Local and Federal Officials to announce an agreement to reopen the Yuba River to chinook salmon and sturgeon and launch river restoration by building fishways for the fish to swim around the dam.  (Photo by John G. Mabanglo-Pool/Getty Images)

State Will Reintroduce Salmon On Yuba River

 Along the Yuba River on Tuesday, California officials announced a plan to give fish access to areas they haven’t swam in for more than a century. Daguerre  Point Dam has blocked migrating salmon, sturgeon and Pacific lamprey since it was built in 1910.
Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED

Program Aims To Add Diversity To Firefighter Ranks

After a wildfire destroyed his home a few years back, a young Latino man from Santa Rosa was inspired to become a firefighter. Now, he’s well on his way to achieving his goal — thanks to a program designed to increase diversity in California’s fire departments.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

