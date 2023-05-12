KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
KQED Newsroom

The Future of AI With Rep. Ted Lieu | SF Ballet's Tamara Rojo

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

The Future of Artificial Intelligence With US Rep. Ted Lieu

Artificial intelligence is rolling out faster than a lot of people anticipated — at a speed Congress is struggling to keep up with. The maker of ChatGPT, the chatbot driven by artificial intelligence, is set to testify to Congress next week. U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Los Angeles) says the steam engine revolutionized society, but AI is more like a supersonic jet engine with a personality. 

 

San Francisco Ballet’s Artistic Director Tamara Rojo

San Francisco is the oldest ballet company in the United States and the second largest, after New York. The ballet has a new artistic director, the first woman ever in the position. Tamara Rojo has come to the Bay Area from the United Kingdom, where she was the principal dancer and artistic director for the English National Ballet for nearly 10 years. We sat down with her to discuss the past, present and future of the San Francisco Ballet. 

Sponsored

 

Something Beautiful: Walt Disney Family Museum

Since 2009, the Walt Disney Family Museum has allowed visitors to immerse themselves in the personal life and legacy of Walt Disney. Join us as we travel to the Presidio to take a stroll through this iconic establishment for this week’s look at Something Beautiful.