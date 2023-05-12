The Future of AI With Rep. Ted Lieu | SF Ballet's Tamara Rojo

The Future of Artificial Intelligence With US Rep. Ted Lieu

Artificial intelligence is rolling out faster than a lot of people anticipated — at a speed Congress is struggling to keep up with. The maker of ChatGPT, the chatbot driven by artificial intelligence, is set to testify to Congress next week. U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Los Angeles) says the steam engine revolutionized society, but AI is more like a supersonic jet engine with a personality.

San Francisco Ballet’s Artistic Director Tamara Rojo

San Francisco is the oldest ballet company in the United States and the second largest, after New York. The ballet has a new artistic director, the first woman ever in the position. Tamara Rojo has come to the Bay Area from the United Kingdom, where she was the principal dancer and artistic director for the English National Ballet for nearly 10 years. We sat down with her to discuss the past, present and future of the San Francisco Ballet.