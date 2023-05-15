KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

Child Care is Getting More Affordable in S.F.

Ericka Cruz GuevarraDaisy NguyenMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
A teacher reads to children gathered around her.
Teacher Martha Guarnizo reads a book with her students in the backyard at La Bamba daycare in San Francisco on April 20, 2023. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Child care is too expensive and inaccessible for kids and families. That’s why in 2018, San Francisco voters approved Baby Prop. C, a tax on commercial landlords that would be used to expand access to child care, particularly for lower-and middle-income families, and to help pay early educators a living wage.

After being held up in court battles spearheaded by taxpayer and business groups, money from the tax finally began trickling down to families and providers last year. And while there are still challenges to making child care accessible , this investment appears to be paying off.

Guest: Daisy Nguyen, reporter covering early childhood education and care for KQED


